MADRID Forward Teerasil Dangda trained with Atletico Madrid for the first time on Friday as part of a two-week trial programme involving the Spanish club and Thai side Muangthong United.

The 24-year-old, who has scored 28 goals in 54 appearances for Thailand, worked with La Liga's second-placed team at their training ground just outside the Spanish capital.

"I am very proud and very happy," Teerasil told the Atletico website. "It is a great opportunity to be alongside players and stars that you watch every week on television in my country.

"I hope I will be able to play in Europe one day."

Teerasil, who had an ill-fated few months with Manchester City five years ago, is one of 11 players who have travelled to work with Atletico as part of a collaboration deal agreed between the two clubs in 2010.

