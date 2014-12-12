Deportivo Coruna's supporters react during their Spanish first division soccer match against Atletico Madrid at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

BARCELONA Dec 12 - Atletico Madrid have banned flags with references to the ultra group Frente Atletico in their stadium after a Deportivo La Coruna fan was killed before their last home match, the club said.

The La Liga champions face Villarreal on Sunday at the Calderon and have stepped up security following the death of the man in apparently organised fighting before a league match on Nov. 30.

The club immediately banned members of Frente Atletico attending games and have now taken further measures.

“Flags of the Frente Atletico will not be allowed into the stadium along with any other symbols which are not permitted under law, have a political message, are racist or xenophobic, incite violence or are against common dignity,” Atletico said on their website.

Spanish authorities and football’s ruling bodies in the country have been looking at ways to eradicate violence by fans.

Two Paris St Germain supporters were stabbed outside the Nou Camp stadium following Barcelona’s victory over the French side in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“It is not just enough to control the ultra groups, they need to be kicked out of football,” Javier Tebas, president of Spain’s football league (LFP) told reporters.

“We are allowing violence to be committed through football. The LFP firmly believes that working together we can stop this.”

(Reporting by Tim Hanlon, editing by Ed Osmond)