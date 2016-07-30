French striker Kevin Gameiro has joined Atletico Madrid on a four-year deal from fellow La Liga side Sevilla, the Champions League finalists said on Saturday.

The 29-year-old scored 67 goals in three years at Sevilla and though no financial details of the transfer were released, media reports suggested Atletico signed the France international for an initial fee of 32 million euros (£27 million).

"Atletico de Madrid and Sevilla FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Kevin Gameiro to our club. The striker, who will sign for four seasons, will travel to Madrid this evening," Atletico said in a statement.

"The transfer is contingent to the French player successfully undergoing a medical examination."

Gameiro's arrival was also likely put an end to Atletico's hopes of re-signing striker Diego Costa from Chelsea, according to media reports.

Meanwhile, Atletico forward Luciano Vietto has gone in the other direction by joining Sevilla on a season-long loan, with the Europa League champions having the option of reaching a permanent deal during the next summer transfer window.

"#SevillaFC and @atletienglish arrive at an agreement for the loan of @LucianoVietto (with option to buy) and transfer of @kevingameiro9," Sevilla said on their verified Twitter account.

Atletico finished third in La Liga last season and begin the new campaign at home to Deportivo Alaves on Aug. 21.

