Hazard plays down transfer rumours by praising Chelsea 'family'
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
MADRID Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
The Uruguay international was forced off the pitch during his team's goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday.
"Jose Maria Gimenez has a grade I-II muscle injury in his right thigh adductor as was revealed by the MRI the Uruguay defender underwent on Monday," Atletico said in a statement on Monday.
No time frame has been given for his recovery but reports in Spain said the 22-year-old will be out of action for at least a month.
Gimenez will miss the King's Cup semi-final against Barcelona and could also be absent from the Champions League last 16 first leg at Bayer Leverkusen on Feb. 21.
Atletico are fourth in La Liga, 10 points adrift of leaders Real Madrid.
(Reporting by Adriana Garcia, editing by Ed Osmond)
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
BARCELONA Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is closing in on a third consecutive mandate until 2021, with no candidate having declared his intention to challenge him in the election two days before Sunday's deadline.
NOTTINGHAM Top seed Johanna Konta overcame a second-set wobble against Australia's Ashleigh Barty to claim a 6-3 7-5 victory and reach the semi-finals of the Nottingham Open on Friday.