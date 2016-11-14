MADRID Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann did not sustain a broken foot during France's 2-1 win over Sweden, his Spanish club said.

Griezmann was replaced in the 88th minute of Friday's World Cup qualifier and there were fears he had fractured a bone.

"In the X-ray that was completed, an injury to the bone was ruled out, and the diagnosis indicates that he has suffered a trauma with a haematoma on the left foot," Atletico said in a statement.

"On Monday, he will continue with a new course of treatment and his recovery will continue to be assessed."

Griezmann has returned to Madrid to start his recovery and will miss France's friendly against the Ivory Coast in Lens on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old, who is Atletico's top scorer in La Liga with six goals, is doubtful for Saturday's derby against Real Madrid at the Vicente Calderon stadium.

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia, editing by Ed Osmond)