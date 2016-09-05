No ordinary suburban Sunday as Sutton produce Cup magic
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
France forward Antoine Griezmann says he would only leave Atletico Madrid if manager Diego Simeone also quit the La Liga club.
Griezmann has flourished under Simeone, scoring over 50 goals since moving to the Vicente Calderon from Real Sociedad in 2014. The 25-year-old extended his contract with Atletico in June despite media reports he might move to Paris St Germain.
Simeone has won the Europa League, King's Cup and La Liga with Atletico. The 46-year-old Argentine also led the club to their second Champions League final in three years.
"The only doubt would be if Simeone leaves for PSG or wherever. I called him before extending my contract and he confirmed to me that he was staying," Griezmann told French TV programme Telefoot.
"I can learn a lot from him. PSG are not my goal at the moment. I'm happy in Spain. I'm always proud to be popular with the fans. I try to smile and do my best. If they like it, it's even better."
Atletico, who have started the new campaign with two points from their opening two games, will look for their first win at Celta Vigo on Saturday.
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Lovell)
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LONDON As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.
PORT GENTIL, Gabon Brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew scored as Ghana beat a spirited Democratic Republic of Congo 2-1 in Oyem to reach the semi-finals of the African Nations Cup finals on Sunday.