Defender Diego Godin will be fit for Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg at Barcelona despite being ruled out of Saturday’s La Liga game against Real Betis with a thigh injury, Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone said.

Simeone will have to make do without any of his four usual centre-backs for the match against Betis as Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez, Stefan Savic and Lucas Hernandez are all sidelined with injuries.

Gimenez is ruled out with hamstring troubles while Hernandez sustained a back problem on international duty with the France under-21 team.

But the coach expects a boost in defence next week with the return of Godin when his side face Champions League holders Barcelona.

“Godin hasn't been given the all clear from the doctors yet but I’m sure he’ll get it on Sunday, he is trying to recover as best as he can, and we expect him to be in the best condition on Tuesday,” Simeone told a news conference on Friday.

Midfielder Saul Niguez has been drafted into defence this week, alongside Thomas Partey and reserve team player Nacho Monsalve, who is set for his first team debut.

Second-placed Atletico are nine points adrift of Barcelona, who face Real Madrid on Saturday.

Simeone said his team still held out hope of catching the Catalans.

“We know if we win tomorrow and Barcelona don’t then we’ll be closer to them and that gives you hope and enthusiasm so we hope to put in a good performance and we hope we can respond in the best way possible,” he added ahead of the match against 13th placed Betis.

