Atletico Madrid have rewarded midfielder Saul Niguez for his consistent performances this season by handing him a new contract, increasing his commitment with the club by a year until June 2021.

The 21-year-old scored a breathtaking individual goal in the Champions League semi final first leg against Bayern Munich and received his first ever Spain call up on Tuesday, named in Vicente del Bosque’s provisional squad for Euro 2016.

"I'm very happy to be able to continue defending this shirt," Saul told Atletico Madrid's website on Wednesday.

Saul joined Atletico Madrid's academy in 2007 after an ill-fated spell in local rivals Real Madrid’s youth set up, making his first team debut in a Europa League game with Besiktas in 2012.

The midfielder spent the 2013/14 season on loan at another Madrid club Rayo Vallecano, consolidating his place in the Atletico team the following year.

He has made 45 appearances this season in all competitions, scoring eight goals.

