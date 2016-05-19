VALENCIA, Spain Portuguese midfielder Tiago has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at Atletico Madrid until June 2017, the Spanish club said on Thursday.

The 35-year-old has made 163 appearances since arriving at the Vicente Calderon stadium from Juventus in 2010.

"The truth is that I'm very pleased to be able to stay another year at this great club, be with this family, these great players," Tiago said on the club's official website.

Tiago fractured a fibula in November and only returned to action last Saturday to help Atletico to a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo in the final La Liga match of the season.

"I was looking forward to returning before the end of the league," he said.

"The recovery was complicated and lengthy, but the truth is that I've always felt supported."

Tiago is looking forward to the Champions League final showdown with city rivals Real Madrid in Milan on May 28, when his team will be hoping to win Europe's premier club competition for the first time.

The match is a repeat of the 2014 final, when Real won 4–1 after extra time.

"It's the most important match of my life," he said

"We have these two weeks to work well to get to that final and win it."

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia, editing by Pritha Sarkar)