Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
BARCELONA Diego Simeone has opened the door to the possibility of leaving Atletico Madrid in the next two years after announcing on Friday that he had reduced his contractual commitment from 2020 to 2018.
The former Atletico midfielder is one of the most coveted coaches in Europe after breaking Real Madrid and Barcelona's stranglehold on the domestic title in 2014 and leading his club to two Champions League finals in three years.
Simeone, the longest-running active coach in La Liga, signed a five-year contract extension in 2015, an unusually long deal by Spanish standards.
He said the changes made this week did not mean he was intent on leaving Atletico in 2018.
"We've decided this situation along with the club's directors and it does not mean we will not renew again when the contract ends," he told a news conference ahead of Saturday's home game against Sporting Gijon.
"We continue to show what we feel for the club. It doesn't bother me that people speculate about my future but the fact I'm here is because I want to be here," added Simeone.
"I've stayed here for four and a half years because I feel a connection with the club and its supporters."
Simeone set alarm bells ringing after his team lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid in May by saying he was considering his future.
The coach has since gone back on his words and earlier this month reiterated his commitment to leading Atletico into their new 67,000-seater stadium in August 2017.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
LIBREVILLE Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday. Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years. They will now meet the winners of Sunday’s quarter-