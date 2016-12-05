MADRID Atletico Madrid forward Fernando Torres has recovered from a hip problem and been given the all-clear to play in Tuesday's Champions League game at Bayern Munich, the Spanish club have announced.

The 32-year-old has been sidelined since getting hurt in training on Nov. 25 but has been included in the 20-man squad that will travel to the Allianz Arena.

Torres, who has scored two goals and set up two more in 15 appearances in all competitions for Atletico, completed Sunday's training session with the rest of the squad.

Atletico have already qualified for the round of 16 as Group D leaders with five wins in as many games.

Diego Simeone's squad failed to take advantage of Real Madrid's 1-1 draw at Barcelona at the weekend and are nine points behind them.

Atletico had a goalless result at home to Espanyol on Saturday and are fourth in the standings.

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)