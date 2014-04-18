Nothing is good enough to satisfy Arsenal critics - Wenger
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has refused to set a target for this season and hit out at critics, saying they are unlikely ever to be satisfied with anything the north London club achieves.
MADRID Olympic champion Usain Bolt has hailed Gareth Bale's brilliant winner for Real Madrid in Wednesday's King's Cup final against Barcelona, saying it was the kind of goal any sprinter would be proud of.
Wales winger Bale picked up the ball wide on the left on the halfway line five minutes from time and galloped away from Barca centre back Marc Bartra before slipping the ball between the legs of goalkeeper Jose Manuel Pinto to secure a 2-1 victory.
"It was a great goal," the Jamaican was quoted as saying in Spanish sports daily Marca on Friday.
"He showed the fantastic speed he has to leave the defender behind and then incredible calm to put the ball between the keeper's legs," added the keen Manchester United supporter who retained the 100 and 200 metre titles at the London Games in 2012.
"It's the kind of goal any sprinter in the world would want to score one day."
LONDON Middlesbrough sacked manager Aitor Karanka on Thursday and handed the Spaniard's assistant Steve Agnew the pressing task of trying to keep the relegation-threatened club in the Premier League.
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said his side are braced to take on a "different" Leicester City, who have revived their fortunes since sacking their title-winning boss Claudio Ranieri last month, in the Premier League on Saturday.