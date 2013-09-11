Wales' Gareth Bale shoots at goal during their 2014 World Cup Qualifying soccer match at Cardiff City Stadium September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

MADRID Gareth Bale trained with his new Real Madrid team mates for the first time on Wednesday, with Cristiano Ronaldo among the first to welcome the world record signing to the club's Valdebebas training facilities.

Real play at Villarreal in La Liga on Saturday and the Wales winger could make his debut following his 100 million euro (84 million pounds) move from Tottenham Hotspur in the recent transfer window.

Real published photographs of Portugal forward Ronaldo and Bale greeting each other before the players, many of whom returned from international duty on Wednesday, took to the pitch under the orders of coach Carlo Ancelotti.

"Bale started the session with some individual physical work and later joined the rest of the outfield players," Real said on their website.

"The Welshman ... and the rest of the internationals then worked on moving the ball in various exercises," they added.

Bale played the final half hour of Wales's 3-0 World Cup qualification defeat at home to Serbia on Tuesday, his first competitive action since July.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)