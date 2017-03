Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after he scored against Villarreal during their Spanish first division soccer match at the Madrigal stadium in Villarreal, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

MADRID World record signing Gareth Bale scored on his debut for Real Madrid when he converted a Dani Carvajal cross from close range to make it 1-1 in the 38th minute at Villarreal in La Liga on Saturday.

Bale, who joined Real from Tottenham Hotspur for 100 million euros ($132.6 million) earlier this month, slid in under pressure from his marker and diverted the ball past goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo before being mobbed by his team mates.

($1 = 0.7542 euros)

