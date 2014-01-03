Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates his goal against Real Valladolid during their Spanish First Division soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID Gareth Bale had recovered sufficiently from a knock to his calf to return to training with Real Madrid on Friday, the Spanish club said as they prepare for Monday's La Liga match at home to Celta Vigo.

The Wales winger, who became the world's most expensive player when Real bought him from Tottenham Hotspur in the close season, injured the calf last month and missed Real's final match before the Christmas break, a 3-2 victory at Valencia.

He did not feature in Thursday's 1-0 friendly win over Paris St Germain in Doha but was back in training with the rest of the squad in the Spanish capital on Friday along with Portugal full back Fabio Coentrao, who has been out since November, Real said on their website (www.realmadrid.com).

Captain and goalkeeper Iker Casillas was given permission to miss Friday's session after he became a father for the first time with television presenter partner Sara Carbonero.

