England's Farrell fit to start against Scotland
LONDON First-choice goalkicker Owen Farrell passed a late fitness test and will start at inside centre for England against Scotland in their Six Nations clash at Twickenham on Saturday.
MADRID Barcelona utility player Adriano Correia has agreed a four-year contract extension until 2017, the La Liga champions said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Brazilian, who was signed from Sevilla in 2010, has a buy-out clause of 90 million euros ($115.89 million).
"He's become known as one of the most versatile players on Barcelona's roster," Barca said.
"He's performed well in the centre back position, as well as the right and left full back positions, and as an attacking midfielder."
The 28-year-old, who moved into the centre of defence to help cover for injuries this season, has scored 10 goals in 105 matches for Barcelona.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Mark Meadows)
CARDIFF Referee Wayne Barnes played a key role in another Irish defeat in the Six Nations rugby championship but this time there were no complaints from Ireland coach Joe Schmidt about his handling of the match following Wales' 22-9 win on Friday.
Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath became the most successful left-arm spinner in test cricket on Saturday, claiming six for 59 to bowl his team to an emphatic 259-run victory against Bangladesh in the first test at the Galle International Stadium.