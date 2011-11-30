Brazil's Adriano Correia attends a training session before their international friendly match against Egypt in Doha, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

MADRID Barcelona fullback Adriano Correia has pulled a thigh muscle and will be out of action for up to seven days, the Spanish champions said on Wednesday.

The Brazil international picked up the problem in Tuesday's 4-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano and is set to miss the home La Liga game against Levante this weekend and next week's Champions League group match against BATE Borisov.

Adriano should be back in contention for Barca's visit to leaders Real Madrid on December10.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ed Osmond)