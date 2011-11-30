Ranieri certain he has the backing of Leicester players
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri insisted his players are fully behind him following media reports suggesting he has lost control over his dressing room.
MADRID Barcelona fullback Adriano Correia has pulled a thigh muscle and will be out of action for up to seven days, the Spanish champions said on Wednesday.
The Brazil international picked up the problem in Tuesday's 4-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano and is set to miss the home La Liga game against Levante this weekend and next week's Champions League group match against BATE Borisov.
Adriano should be back in contention for Barca's visit to leaders Real Madrid on December10.
CAPE TOWN Joost van der Westhuizen, the scrumhalf for the South African side that triumphed at the 1995 Rugby World Cup, died on Monday at age 45 after a long battle with motor neurone disease, his charitable foundation said.
ALTACH, Austria The Alpine village of Altach boasts one supermarket, a small bakery, a furniture shop, one restaurant - and a team that sits proudly on top of the Austrian football league.