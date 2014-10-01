Barcelona's Dani Alves celebrates after scoring Barcelona's second goal against Manchester City during their Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Brazil international Dani Alves is planning to leave Barcelona at the end of this season and join an English club, the fullback said on Wednesday.

"I am moving to England next year," he told Rio de Janeiro's O Globo newspaper. "I am going to play in the cradle of football. This will be my last year at Barcelona."

He did not say which club he might join or why he wanted to leave the Spanish giants.

The 31-year old joined Barcelona in 2008 and has won four La Liga crowns and two Champions League titles.

