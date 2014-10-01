Nothing is good enough to satisfy Arsenal critics - Wenger
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has refused to set a target for this season and hit out at critics, saying they are unlikely ever to be satisfied with anything the north London club achieves.
Brazil international Dani Alves is planning to leave Barcelona at the end of this season and join an English club, the fullback said on Wednesday.
"I am moving to England next year," he told Rio de Janeiro's O Globo newspaper. "I am going to play in the cradle of football. This will be my last year at Barcelona."
He did not say which club he might join or why he wanted to leave the Spanish giants.
The 31-year old joined Barcelona in 2008 and has won four La Liga crowns and two Champions League titles.
LONDON Middlesbrough sacked manager Aitor Karanka on Thursday and handed the Spaniard's assistant Steve Agnew the pressing task of trying to keep the relegation-threatened club in the Premier League.
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said his side are braced to take on a "different" Leicester City, who have revived their fortunes since sacking their title-winning boss Claudio Ranieri last month, in the Premier League on Saturday.