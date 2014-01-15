Spain's Marc Bartra celebrates his team's victory against Italy in the European Under-21 championship final soccer match at Teddy Kollek Stadium in Jerusalem June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

BARCELONA Barcelona defender Marc Bartra has agreed a contract extension that will keep him at the La Liga champions until 2017.

The 23-year-old, who came through the club's celebrated La Masia youth system, has featured more regularly in the first team this season having won the confidence of coach Gerardo Martino.

After being given few opportunities under Tito Vilanova, Bartra was handed a chance under Martino due to a spate of injuries and has impressed with solid displays.

He still faces tough competition for a first team place, however, with Gerard Pique, Javier Mascherano and veteran Carles Puyol at the club.

"Barcelona have arrived at an agreement with Marc Bartra for the renewal of his contract that was due to finish on June 30th and will now run to June 30, 2017. The buy-out clause of the new contract is 25 million euros," the club said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tim Hanlon, editing by Ed Osmond)