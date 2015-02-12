Ndidi scores stunner as Leicester sink Stoke 2-0
Young Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi scored a stunning goal to set his side on the road to a fourth Premier League win in a row as they beat Stoke City 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.
BARCELONA Barcelona have appointed former AC Milan sporting director Ariedo Braida to a new technical committee to help oversee planning for the first team, the La Liga club said on Thursday.
Braida, who worked at Milan between 1986 and 2013, will join Carles Rexach, a former Barca player and coach, vice president Jordi Mestre and director Javier Bordas on the committee, the Catalan giants said on their website.
The club are creating the new body, which will work closely with coach Luis Enrique, following the sacking last month of Andoni Zubizarreta from his post as director of football.
Zubizarreta’s record in the transfer market was generally poor and he was blamed for failing to strengthen a defence that was plainly lacking last season when the team failed to win a major trophy.
Zubizarreta’s position became untenable when he told Spanish television that president Josep Bartomeu shared responsibility for a FIFA ban from two transfer market windows for a breach of rules on the transfer of foreign Under-18 players.
Uruguayan defender Miguel Britos scored his first goal for Watford to secure a deserved 1-0 Premier League victory over Sunderland at Vicarage Road on Saturday and deepen the visitors' relegation woes.