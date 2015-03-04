Barcelona's Sergio Busquets (C) controls the ball as he is challenged by Paris St Germain's Maxwell (L) during their Champions League Group F soccer match at the Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona, in this file photo taken on December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets will undergo tests to discover the extent of an ankle injury he suffered on Wednesday, the club said.

Busquets was carried off during the first half of Barca's King's Cup semi-final clash with Villarreal after an accidental collision as he attempted to block a pass by Tomas Pina.

“The player has an injury to his right ankle,” the Catalan club said in a statement.

"More tests will be carried out tomorrow to determine the extent of the injury."

(Reporting by Tim Hanlon; editing by Toby Davis)