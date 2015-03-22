Barcelona's Sergio Busquets (L) and Atletico Madrid's Raul Garcia fight for the ball during their Spanish King's Cup quarterfinal second leg soccer match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid January 28, 2015. REUTER/Sergio Perez

BARCELONA Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has recovered from injury and was fit to face Real Madrid in La Liga on Sunday, the club has confirmed.

Busquets suffered an ankle injury in Barcelona's King's Cup victory over Villarreal at the start of March and has missed their last three games.

"The first team player Sergio Busquets has been passed fit," said a club statement.

The home-grown player is a stalwart of Luis Enrique's side providing cover in midfield for Barca's more creative players but it was unclear whether he will start the El Clasico.

If he was only fit for the bench then Javier Mascherano will be the logical replacement to fulfil the role which he did successfully in Barcelona's Champions League victory over Manchester City last Wednesday.

Barca are hoping for a win over Real which will send them four points clear at the top of the table.

(Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)