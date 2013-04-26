BARCELONA Tito Vilanova is keen to stay on as Barcelona coach next season despite the effects of his treatment for throat cancer and also believes the Catalans can still knock Bayern Munich out of the Champions League.

"I am full of enthusiasm about carrying on and at no time did I think about packing it in," Vilanova said on Friday in his first news conference since his return a month ago following chemotherapy and radiotherapy in New York.

"The doctors said the best thing I could do was work and I am delighted," added the 44-year-old. I will definitely carry on - I am feeling very good."

Barca were thrashed 4-0 in Tuesday's semi-final first leg in Munich but Vilanova is sure his players can bounce back in Wednesday's return at the Nou Camp.

"We are Barcelona and we are playing at home," he said. "We must respond to our fans and show them we can fight Bayern Munich and show them we can win.

"I don't know how they will react and how we will react but what I cannot say is that we are not capable of doing it."

Vilanova said he was always sure he wanted to continue coaching in spite of his health scare.

"Every day I am more enthusiastic and I want to be with the team and in the press room," he explained. "When we have two days' holiday and I am at home I don't know what to do, it's my life, what I have fun doing."

Vilanova was promoted from assistant coach at the end of last season to replace close friend Pep Guardiola who will take charge of Bayern next term.

Leaders Barca could get a big La Liga boost before the Bayern game. If they win at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday and second-placed Real Madrid lose at city rivals Atletico, the Catalans would secure the title.

Vilanova will be without midfielder Sergio Busquets in Bilbao. The Spain international has a minor groin injury and is being rested as a precaution.

(Additional reporting by Elena Gyldenkerne in Barcelona, writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Tony Jimenez)