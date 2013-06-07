Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
MADRID Barcelona winger Isaac Cuenca has had surgery on his right knee again and will be out of action for three to four months, the Spanish champions said on Friday.
The 22-year-old product of Barca's youth academy spent the last six months of the season on loan with Ajax Amsterdam.
Cuenca debuted in the Barca first team under Pep Guardiola in the 2011-12 season, scoring four goals in 30 appearances, but was forced to undergo surgery on his right knee at the end of that campaign.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by John O'Brien)
