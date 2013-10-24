Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
MADRID Barcelona's Mexico midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos needs surgery and will be out for around six months after damaging the cruciate ligament in his right knee in training, the La Liga champions said on Thursday.
The 23-year-old, the younger brother of Villarreal forward Giovani Dos Santos, will have arthroscopic surgery to repair the knee on November 5, Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).
A product of the club's academy, Dos Santos is in his second season as a member of the Barca first-team squad and has made three appearances in La Liga this term.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
WELLINGTON Seamer Neil Wagner grabbed two wickets in one over as New Zealand reduced South Africa to 63-3 at lunch on the opening day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday.