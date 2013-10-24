Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
MADRID Barcelona have agreed a three-year global sponsorship deal with PepsiCo Inc's sports nutrition unit Gatorade, the Spanish champions said on Thursday.
Partnership benefits for Barca will include the use of Gatorade's products at their Nou Camp stadium and news conferences, the club said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).
They will also have access to the company's laboratory and testing facilities, which will provide support and advice for the Barca players, they added.
"This agreement strengthens our sponsorship programme with one of the most important global brands in the sporting field and is a further step into America, one of the most important strategic territories for the club," Javier Faus, a club vice president, said.
Gatorade's other partners in sport include Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt and women's tennis world number one Serena Williams.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
WELLINGTON Seamer Neil Wagner grabbed two wickets in one over as New Zealand reduced South Africa to 63-3 at lunch on the opening day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday.