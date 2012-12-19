Cockerill named Edinburgh coach on two-year contract
Former Leicester Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill will take over as head coach of Edinburgh on a two-year contract from the start of next season, the Scottish side announced on Monday.
BARCELONA Barcelona coach Tito Vilanova is to have surgery on Thursday followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy over the next six weeks, the La Liga leaders said in a statement on Wednesday.
"While monitoring his parotid gland a change has been detected in his condition that requires surgery," Barca said.
Vilanova had surgery to remove a tumour in his saliva glands in November last year.
No word was given on who would manage the side in the interim.
(Writing by Mark Elkington in Madrid, editing by Mark Meadows)
WELLINGTON The British and Irish Lions tour lies in the background for New Zealand's Super Rugby teams this season though the big question is whether it will affect the dominance they demonstrated in 2016.
SAPPORO, Japan The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.