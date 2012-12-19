BARCELONA Barcelona coach Tito Vilanova is to have surgery on Thursday followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy over the next six weeks, the La Liga leaders said in a statement on Wednesday.

"While monitoring his parotid gland a change has been detected in his condition that requires surgery," Barca said.

Vilanova had surgery to remove a tumour in his saliva glands in November last year.

No word was given on who would manage the side in the interim.

(Writing by Mark Elkington in Madrid, editing by Mark Meadows)