United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has signed a four-year deal to join Barcelona from Real Sociedad, the Catalan club said on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old Chile captain spent eight years at Sociedad and has started in all three of his country's Group B matches at the World Cup in Brazil.
"At 1.85 metres tall, Claudio Bravo is noted for his calmness between the posts, his leadership skills, and lots of agility," Barcelona said in a statement as they added a second goalkeeper to their squad since the end of last season.
"Since 2008, he has been the captain of Chile and at Real Sociedad he became one of the natural leaders of a team that in recent years have done really well in La Liga."
Barcelona's regular keeper Victor Valdes left at the end of last season, 12 years after his first-team debut, and the side have already moved to recruit Borussia Monchengladbach's Marc-Andre ter Stegen during the summer transfer window.
Chile won two of their three matches to advance to a last 16 showdown against hosts Brazil on Saturday.
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock powered past fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 on Friday to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.