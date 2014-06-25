Chile's goalkeeper Claudio Bravo gestures during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match against Netherlands at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has signed a four-year deal to join Barcelona from Real Sociedad, the Catalan club said on Wednesday.

"I am happy and calm with this transfer," Bravo told reporters from the Chile camp at the World Cup in Brazil.

"It is a big step in my career and I am very proud of having taken that step, but this is not the time to talk about my transfer," he told reporters ahead of Chile's World Cup round of 16 clash against hosts Brazil on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Chile captain spent eight years at Sociedad and has started in all three of his country's Group B matches at the World Cup in Brazil.

"At 1.85 metres tall, Claudio Bravo is noted for his calmness between the posts, his leadership skills, and lots of agility," Barcelona said in a statement as they added a second goalkeeper to their squad since the end of last season.

"Since 2008, he has been the captain of Chile and at Real Sociedad he became one of the natural leaders of a team that in recent years have done really well in La Liga."

Barcelona's regular keeper Victor Valdes left at the end of last season, 12 years after his first-team debut, and the side have already moved to recruit Borussia Monchengladbach's Marc-Andre ter Stegen during the transfer window.

Chile won two of their three matches to advance to the last 16.

