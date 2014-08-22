Barcelona's Neymar (L) celebrates his second goal near Lionel Messi against Mexico's club Leon during their Joan Gamper Trophy soccer match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

BARCELONA Barcelona forward Neymar has a sprained ankle and is struggling to face Elche on Sunday, the club said on Friday.

"Neymar had a pain in his left ankle after finishing training on Thursday and tests have shown that the player has a grade one sprain," a statement read.

The Brazilian was only given the all-clear by medical staff at the Camp Nou on Monday after fracturing a vertebra playing for his country in the World Cup quarter-final against Colombia in early July.

Neymar looked lively in Barca's final friendly match against Mexican outfit Leon on Monday in which they won 6-0 and he bagged a brace.

Barca kick off the season at home to Elche under new coach Luis Enrique having had an overhaul of the team following their first season without a major trophy in six years.

Luis Suarez leads the list of arrivals after a 65 million pounds transfer from Liverpool but he will not be available until late October due to his ban for biting at the World Cup.

