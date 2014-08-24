FC Barcelona's Neymar applauds to his supporters during his team presentation at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona , August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

BARCELONA Neymar will miss Barcelona's opening game of the La Liga season against Elche on Sunday with an ankle sprain, the club has confirmed.

"Despite the positive evolution of the grade one sprain to his left ankle he will be absent from tonight's game," read a statement from the club.

Neymar was only given the all-clear by medical staff at the Camp Nou on Monday after recovering from fracturing a vertebra playing for his country in the World Cup quarter-final against Colombia in early July.

He looked lively in Barca's final friendly match against Mexican outfit Leon on Monday in which they won 6-0 and he bagged a brace.

Barca are looking to make a new start under coach Luis Enrique after they failed to win a major trophy last season.

