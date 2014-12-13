MADRID With a formidable forward line featuring Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez, the last thing you would expect is Barcelona to have a problem scoring goals.

Yet if the Catalan giants are to get back to winning ways under new coach Luis Enrique after failing to secure major silverware last season that is exactly the problem that needs to be addressed.

Saturday's 0-0 La Liga draw at Getafe was another uninspired display against a team happy to sit back and defend while waiting for a chance to break forward.

To be sure, Neymar was missing through injury and Messi had the ill luck to see his 52nd-minute free kick ricochet off the crossbar but it was a generally toothless display from Barca and left them four points behind leaders Real Madrid.

The contrast with Real, who are on a Spanish record 20-match winning streak, is striking.

Since Real were beaten 2-1 at home by champions Atletico Madrid in September they have scored 75 goals in 20 games and conceded a mere 10.

Barca have managed a still creditable 49 while leaking 12 but it is the ability to win matches like the one at Getafe that could make the difference at the end of the season.

It is hard to imagine Real, with Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly unstoppable, failing to score against their city neighbours even on a bumpy, rain-soaked pitch.

Luis Enrique has been coming under fire for continually chopping and changing his starting lineup, while his Real counterpart Carlo Ancelotti appears to have settled on what is known in Spain as a "gala 11".

Ancelotti's men have thrived and recent injuries have given some of those like Isco who might otherwise have been on the bench a chance to shine.

Barca's sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta was reduced to blaming the pitch after Saturday's stalemate and suggested the kickoff at 4 p.m. local time (1500 GMT), which is early for Spain, had played a role.

"The pitch didn't help," Zubizarreta, who has been criticised for not strengthening the squad sufficiently in the close season, told Spanish television.

"The ball was bouncing a lot and with the water it was unstable," added the former Barca and Spain goalkeeper. "We didn't get a lot of help there."

Barca's next outing is against third-tier Huesca on Tuesday in a King's Cup last-32, second leg. Barca lead 4-0 from the first leg.

