Football - Paris St Germain v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - 15/4/15Barcelona's Andres Iniesta receives treatment after sustaining an injury before being substituted as Neymar looks onReuters / Benoit Tessier

BARCELONA Leaders Barcelona will almost certainly be without Andres Iniesta for Saturday's La Liga game at home to Valencia as he has not recovered sufficiently from a bruised pelvis, coach Luis Enrique said on Friday.

Midfielder Iniesta had to be replaced by Xavi eight minutes into the second half of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg at Paris St Germain, after tangling with PSG midfielder Javier Pastore.

"He is much better but he didn’t train so in principle and barring a miracle he won’t be in the squad," Luis Enrique told a news conference.

Barca can go five points clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who host Malaga in a later kickoff, with a win at the Nou Camp, although it promises to be a tough match as Valencia are fourth and on a 10 match unbeaten run.

In his first season in charge, Luis Enrique's side have a chance of repeating 2009's treble of Champions League and Spanish league and Cup titles.

(Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Douglas Beattie)