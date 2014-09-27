Barcelona's Neymar celebrates scoring a goal against Granada FC goalkeeper Roberto during their Spanish first division soccer match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

BARCELONA, Sept 27 Neymar hit a hat-trick and Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona enjoyed a resounding 6-0 victory over Granada on Saturday to continue to set the pace at the top of La Liga.

A late Raul Jimenez header wrapped up a 4-0 victory for champions Atletico Madrid over Sevilla that left them two points behind in second.

Cristiano Ronaldo kept up his rich scoring form with the second goal for Real Madrid in a 2-0 win at Villarreal after Luka Modric had put them ahead. They are fourth on 12 points.

Sevilla have started the season strongly and went into the match on the back of four league wins but they were brought down to earth by Atletico who were a constant threat with their physical attacking play.

Koke put them ahead with a deflected shot from the edge of the area after 19 minutes and before halftime Miranda crossed for Saul Niguez to score with a cushioned header.

Raul Garcia scored a late penalty after Carrico brought down Antoine Griezmann inside the area and in stoppage time Jimenez headed in a Koke cross.

Barca produced the perfect response after they drew 0-0 at Malaga on Wednesday without a shot on target and they now have 16 points from six games.

Neymar broke Granada's stubborn resistance with a scrappy goal midway through the first half when his shot hit Jean-Sylvain Babin and looped over keeper Roberto Fernandez.

Then in the run-up to halftime Granada's concentration slipped as Ivan Rakitic headed home a Messi cross and Neymar got his second. Fernandez got to a Messi pass just ahead of Munir El Haddadi but he could only push the ball towards Neymar who knocked it into an open net.

A fine move led to Dani Alves volleying a cross for Messi to head home the fourth after 65 minutes and then Neymar was on target again as he confidently picked his spot in the corner four minutes later to complete his treble.

Messi got his second by stealing the ball off Jeison Murillo and slotting past the keeper. It was his 400th career goal, including 358 for Barca and 42 for Argentina.

