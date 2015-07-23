Barcelona's President Josep Maria Bartomeu celebrates his victory after being re-elected to lead the triple winners for the next six years after a vote on Saturday, beating former incumbent Joan Laporta, in Barcelona, Spain, late July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea

SAN FRANCISCO Barcelona have completed their business in the latest transfer window and the Spanish and European champions' squad is now "closed", president Josep Bartomeu said on Thursday.

Barca have brought in Turkey playmaker Arda Turan and versatile Spain defender Aleix Vidal since winning the treble last term and Bartomeu indicated the club would not be buying or selling any more players before the window closes at the end of next month.

Neither Arda or Vidal will be available to coach Luis Enrique until January, however, as Barca have been banned by FIFA from registering new signings until then after they broke rules on the transfer of foreign under-18 players.

Bartomeu's comments, made as he joined up with the team in San Francisco on their pre-season tour, suggest Barca's Spain forward Pedro, who has been linked with a move to English clubs Chelsea or Manchester United, will be staying.

"We have a complete and balanced squad and Luis Enrique is happy with the players he has," Bartomeu, fresh from victory in Saturday's presidential election, told reporters.

"We need all the players because this season the team has a chance of winning all the competitions we are playing in," he added.

Barca had not received an official approach for either Pedro or Adriano, Bartomeu said, amid reports the Brazilian fullback is poised to join Italian side AS Roma.

Barca won their opening pre-season friendly match against Los Angeles Galaxy this week 2-1 and play further friendlies against United in Santa Clara on Saturday and Chelsea in Landover on July 28.

They return to Europe to play Serie A club Fiorentina in Florence on Aug. 2 before their first official match of the 2015-16 season, the European Super Cup against Europa League winners and La Liga rivals Sevilla on Aug. 11.

Barca then play Athletic Bilbao over two legs for the Spanish Super Cup before they get their bid for a sixth La Liga title in eight years underway against the Basque club on the weekend of Aug. 22-23.

(Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)