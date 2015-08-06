BARCELONA Barcelona expect striker Pedro to stay at the club, technical secretary Robert Fernandez said on Thursday.

The Catalan side want to retain the home-grown talent but he has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United who would have to pay a 30 million euro (21.12 million pounds) buy-out clause, Fernandez confirmed.

Fernandez, who was appointed last month by president Josep Maria Bartomeu to work between the board and coach Luis Enrique, also said Barca aim to keep Adriano who has attracted interest from Roma.

“I spoke to them both when we were in San Francisco (on the pre-season tour) and while they are different situations I think they will both stay. We are working to achieve that,” Fernandez told reporters in Barcelona.

“Pedro has a 30 million euro buyout clause. He is a player that has done fantastically well for us and both the coach and I want him to stay. We don’t want him to go but we know that there is a risk with the buy-out clause and we will have to see what happens.”

Pedro, a product of the club's youth system, played an important part when Barca won the treble in 2009 but he has not been able to build on that.

Last season Barca won the treble again but Pedro had his first team chances limited by the attacking trident of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez that hit a Spanish record 122 goals.

“If Pedro goes then we would lose a lot. He is someone that has given a lot to this club in the past decade,” said Fernandez.

“He has always had an impeccable attitude including when he hasn’t been playing. There is the possibility that he goes. The decision is his because he has the buy-out clause.”

