BARCELONA Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is impatient for the transfer window to close at the end of the month to end the uncertainty over the future of Spain forward Pedro.

Pedro revealed last month the Spanish and European champions had received offers for him after agreeing to trim the size of his buyout clause to 30 million euros ($33.3 million).

Media reports suggested the 28-year-old might seal a move to English champions Chelsea, although Manchester United are said to be the current favourites to secure his services.

Although Pedro started Monday's Spanish Super Cup second leg against Athletic Bilbao in the absence of the unavailable Neymar, Luis Enrique is expected to give him limited playing time again this term with a settled forward line of the Brazilian, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

"It's a difficult situation and it's hard (for Pedro) to stay focussed," Luis Enrique told a news conference after Barca fell 5-1 on aggregate to Bilbao.

"I want the market to damn well close so that I know who I can count on," the former Barca and Spain midfielder added.

Barca's defeat to Bilbao ended their hopes of a clean sweep of all six trophies they are contesting in 2015, something they became the first and only side to achieve in 2009.

They have won four titles this year -- the Champions League, La Liga, the King's Cup and the European Super Cup -- and play at the Club World Cup in December.

Luis Enrique looks certain to be without centre back Gerard Pique for Sunday's opening La Liga match at Bilbao, when Barca launch their bid for a sixth title in eight years.

Pique was shown a straight red card 10 minutes into the second half of Monday's match at the Nou Camp for insulting one of the assistant referees.

