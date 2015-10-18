Tottenham's Lamela out for the season, to undergo hip surgery
Tottenham Hotspur's attacking midfielder Erik Lamela will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury and is set to have surgery on Saturday to rectify the persistent problem.
BARCELONA Barcelona coach Luis Enrique remains certain his team can iron out their defensive lapses after another poor display by the back line in Saturday's 5-2 La Liga win over Rayo Vallecano.
The scoreline flattered the Spanish and European champions, who needed a brilliant performance from Brazil forward Neymar to come back from 1-0 down and see off a spirited Rayo side, who played some attractive attacking football at the Nou Camp.
Rayo's opening goal came after slack marking by fullback Dani Alves and centre backs Gerard Pique and Jeremy Mathieu looked amateurish at times in their attempts to repel the visitors' attacks.
Barca have already conceded 11 goals in eight matches this term compared with a mere 21 in 38 games last season as they swept to a fifth Spanish league title in seven years.
"The bad run will pass I am sure, these are players with a lot of quality," Luis Enrique told a news conference after the victory at the Nou Camp.
"We are not focused enough and the first goal came after a mistake in concentration," added the former Barca and Spain midfielder.
"We gave the ball away a lot in the second half and Rayo stifled us well. We have to improve."
Barca's victory, with Neymar scoring four and creating one for Luis Suarez, put them level on 18 points with Real Madrid at the top, although Villarreal can reclaim first place with a win at home to Celta Vigo later on Sunday.
Barca's next outing is on Tuesday when they travel to BATE Borisov for their Champions League Group E clash.
FUNCHAL When the island of Madeira on Wednesday renamed its airport in honour of its hometown hero Cristiano Ronaldo, all eyes were expected to be on the four-time world player of the year who is adored not only for his soccer skills but also his model looks.