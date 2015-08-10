Barcelona's players celebrate with the ''La Liga'' trophy after their Spanish first division soccer match against Deportivo de la Coruna at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

BARCELONA Winning the treble last season has spurred Barcelona to try and win all six trophies up for grabs this year and replicate the feat they achieved in 2009, midfielder Andres Iniesta said on Monday.

When the Catalan side take on Sevilla in Tuesday's UEFA Super Cup, they will be eager to build on last season's success -- when they claimed La Liga and King's Cup titles before capping it off with victory over Juventus in the Champions League final.

“Last season we got better as we went along and that is the way that it should be,” Iniesta told reporters in Tbilisi.

“Tactical changes were made and also new players were assimilated into the team. This all went well and we arrived at the end of the season very strong.

“It is difficult to compare one season to another but we always have the same mentality of wanting to have the ball and building play from the goalkeeper forward. We need to keep growing and making changes and we have to build and evolve from here as well."

Barcelona became the first Spanish side to win the treble in 2009 and then went on to lift six trophies in a calendar year with successes in the Spanish Super Cup, European Super Cup and Club World Cup.

“After you win the treble then you start to think about whether you can go on from there and lift the two Super Cups (including the domestic Super Cup against Athletic Bilbao later this month) and the World Club Cup,” added Iniesta.

“The next step is against Sevilla which will not be easy as they are a strong side. We know the team well and they have an excellent coach.”

