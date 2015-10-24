BARCELONA Barcelona have cash available to spend in the January transfer window and may try to strengthen the squad, coach Luis Enrique said on Saturday.

The Spanish and European champions were unable to register players in the last two windows due to a FIFA ban for breaking rules on the signing of minors and injuries to players including Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Rafinha have stretched the squad.

Barca bought playmaker Arda Turan and versatile midfielder Aleix Vidal in the close season and they should be available to play from the end of the year but Luis Enrique said the club had made it clear funds were there if needed.

"They have told me that there is the option of signing new players in the winter market but these are things we only talk about internally," Luis Enrique told a news conference ahead of Sunday's La Liga game at home to Eibar.

"If we can bring in new players then that’s always good news," added the former Barca and Spain midfielder.

Barca said last week their projected revenue for this season would rise to 633 million euros (455 million pounds), from 608 million last term when they swept to a treble of Champions League, La Liga and King's Cup titles.

The club had made a provisional net profit of 15 million euros last season and was targeting profit for 2015-16 of 20 million, they added.

Barca are level with Real Madrid and Celta Vigo on 18 points at the top of La Liga after eight matches. Real and Celta meet at Celta's Balaidos stadium on Saturday.

(Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)