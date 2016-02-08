Barcelona striker Lionel Messi is expected to play in Wednesday's King's Cup semi-final against Valencia despite missing training on Monday to have tests on his kidneys, the La Liga club said.

"Barcelona striker Lionel Messi will undergo several tests on Monday and Tuesday to assess the evolution of the kidney problems he suffered last December," Barcelona said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com)

"Messi will return to his normal duties with the first team on Wednesday."

The Argentina international missed his team's FIFA Club World Cup semi-final in December as he was suffering from renal colic, a type of abdominal pain often caused by kidney stones.

Despite the problem, he played in the final three days later and has also played in all of Barca's league games since.

Barcelona visit Valencia in the second leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday. The La Liga leaders take a 7-0 lead into the match.

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Nick Mulvenney)