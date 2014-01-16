Brazil's Neymar celebrates scoring against Portugal during their international friendly soccer match in Foxborough, Massachusetts September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Neymar lasted less than 25 minutes of his return to Barcelona's starting lineup for their King's Cup last 16 clash at Getafe as he was carried off on a stretcher with an ankle injury.

It is the latest setback for the Brazil forward who had not started a match for the Catalan side since Christmas due to a lack of fitness and then a stomach bug last week.

Neymar twisted his ankle when he turned awkwardly close to the touchline and had to be replaced.

He has a tear to a "tendon of his right ankle", said a club statement, and further tests will be carried out on Friday.

(Writing by Tim Hanlon in Barcelona; Editing by Ken Ferris)