Barcelona's Neymar celebrates after scoring a goal against Paris St Germain during their Champions League Group F soccer match at the Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA Dec 12 Barcelona forward Neymar will miss the La Liga clash at Getafe on Saturday due to an ankle injury, the club said on Friday.

“Neymar is suffering from an ankle injury and will be absent from the game as a precaution,” Barca said in a statement on their website. The Brazilian is looking physically stronger and sharper in his second season at the Nou Camp.

He has scored 11 goals in La Liga and netted a spectacular strike from distance as Barca beat Paris St Germain to finish top of their Champions League group on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Tim Hanlon, editing by Ed Osmond)