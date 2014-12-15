Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarterfinal clash with Federer
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
BARCELONA Barcelona forward Neymar has failed to recover from a minor ankle problem and will not be available for Tuesday's King's Cup last-32, second leg at home to third-tier Huesca, coach Luis Enrique said on Monday.
Neymar missed Barca's 0-0 La Liga draw at Getafe on Saturday and has been joined on the sidelines by Brazil team mate Dani Alves, who has a hamstring strain.
Barca struggled against a defence-minded Getafe in driving rain in the Madrid suburbs but should have little trouble progressing to the last 16 of the Cup having won 4-0 at Huesca in the first leg.
The record winners would play Real Valladolid or Elche for a place in the quarter-finals, when they are likely to meet holders Real Madrid or La Liga champions Atletico.
Luis Enrique, in his first season in charge after taking over from Gerardo Martino, played down Barca's stumble at the weekend, which left them four points behind La Liga leaders Real after 15 matches.
"Being four points off the lead is absolutely not definitive and we have already seen that things can change," Luis Enrique told reporters before defending Barca's playing style.
"We look for victory by playing attractively and I believe that we have more chance of winning when we play nicely and effectively," added the former Barca, Real and Spain midfielder.
"That does not mean that there are not games when you can't play in the way you want.
"The team is evolving and improving and I like the attitude of the players."
Barca, who were drawn to play Premier League side Manchester City in the last 16 of the Champions League earlier on Monday, host Cordoba in La Liga on Saturday, their final outing before the two-week winter break.
(Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
LONDON Harry Kane's creaky ankle ligaments have put a cloud over Tottenham's Hotspur's run-in to the Premier League season but manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side are now better-equipped to cope with his absence.
LONDON Manchester City have stolen a march on their rivals by becoming the first Premier League club to sign a "sleeve sponsorship" deal after a relaxing of rules surrounding logos.