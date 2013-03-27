Spain's Pedro Rodriguez controls the ball during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match against France at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

MADRID Barcelona forward Pedro has damaged a calf muscle while away on international duty and will be out of action for 10 days, the La Liga leaders said in a statement on Wednesday.

Pedro scored the winner for world champions Spain in a 1-0 victory over France in Paris on Tuesday which put them back on top of their group in qualifying for next year's World Cup finals.

The 25-year-old was already suspended for next Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Paris St Germain, but now misses Saturday's league trip to Celta Vigo and is a doubt for the visit of Real Mallorca the following weekend.

Pedro is the second Barca player to pick up an injury on international duty this month, with Spain left back Jordi Alba suffering a hamstring strain.

The duo join Adriano Correia and Carles Puyol in the treatment room.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Mark Meadows)