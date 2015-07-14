Barcelona's Pedro Rodriguez celebrates after he scored a goal against Elche during their Spanish first division soccer match at Martinez Valero stadium in Elche January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

BARCELONA Barcelona coach Luis Enrique does not want Pedro to leave but will respect whatever decision the Spain forward makes about his future, he said on Tuesday.

Pedro, 27, revealed on Monday the Spanish and European champions had received offers for him after agreeing to trim the size of his buyout clause and amid reports he is poised to join English champions Chelsea.

A World Cup and European Championship winner with Spain, Pedro lost his place in the Barca starting lineup following the arrival of Uruguay striker Luis Suarez last year.

Luis Enrique used Pedro mainly as a substitute last term and he came on in the Champions League final to set up Neymar to score the third goal in a 3-1 victory over Juventus.

"I don't want anyone to leave but there is a clause," Luis Enrique told a post-training news conference.

"We have to respect his decision," added the former Barca and Spain midfielder, who led the club to a treble of Champions League and Spanish league and Cup titles in his first season in charge in 2014-15.

"I do not deceive anyone and I do not guarantee anyone playing time. It will be his personal decision."

Barca begin the defence of their La Liga title at Athletic Bilbao next month, after they meet the Basque club in the Spanish Super Cup and Europa League champions Sevilla in the European Super Cup.

(Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)