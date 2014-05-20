Barcelona's Gerard Pique reacts during a news conference at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

BARCELONA, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has agreed a new five-year contract with the club, the Spanish giants said on their website on Tuesday.

Pique, 27, came through the youth system at the Catalan club and returned to Barca in 2008 after four years at Manchester United.

He played a key role in Barca's golden era in which they won the Champions League in 2009 and 2011 as well as the La Liga title four times between 2009 and 2013.

"Barcelona announce that they have agreed a deal with Gerard Pique for the renewal of his contract that was due to finish on 30 June 2015, for the next five season," a club statement said.

"The new contract that keeps him at Barcelona until the end of the 2018-19 season will be signed in the coming days."

