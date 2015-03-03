India close on victory as Jadeja shines
DHARAMSALA, India Ravindra Jadeja shone with bat and ball to put India in a commanding position to secure a series-clinching victory over Australia in the fourth and final test on Monday.
BARCELONA Barcelona defender Gerard Pique was fined 10,500 euros (7,639 pounds) by a Spanish judge on Tuesday for abusing police after the car he was travelling in was given a parking ticket.
Pique wrote an apology to the court hearing in Barcelona for the public order offence that took place on Oct. 13, last year.
Judge Maria Asuncion Gonzalez fined Pique for “disrespectful behaviour and being verbally aggressive”.
The centre back's brother was given a ticket for leaving his car in a bus lane in the Port Olimpic area of the city, which is known for its bars and nightclubs.
(Editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON Formula One entered a bold new era in Sunday's Australian season-opener with bigger tyres, faster cars and a winning Ferrari but the lack of overtaking is causing concern.