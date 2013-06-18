MADRID Barcelona defender Carles Puyol is to have surgery on his right knee to remove a cyst which will keep him sidelined for three to four weeks, the Spanish champions said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Spain international, who will undergo the procedure on Wednesday, has suffered a string of injuries over the last year, including two operations on the same knee, a fractured cheekbone and a dislocated elbow.

Injuries forced him to miss Spain's triumph at Euro 2012, he was left out of their squad for the Confederations Cup in Brazil, and only make 13 appearances for Barca in La Liga and four in the Champions League last season.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ed Osmond)