London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
MADRID Barcelona defender Carles Puyol is to have surgery on his right knee to remove a cyst which will keep him sidelined for three to four weeks, the Spanish champions said in a statement on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old Spain international, who will undergo the procedure on Wednesday, has suffered a string of injuries over the last year, including two operations on the same knee, a fractured cheekbone and a dislocated elbow.
Injuries forced him to miss Spain's triumph at Euro 2012, he was left out of their squad for the Confederations Cup in Brazil, and only make 13 appearances for Barca in La Liga and four in the Champions League last season.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
LONDON BT has beaten arch-rival Sky to retain the rights to broadcast Champions League soccer matches until 2021, agreeing to pay 1.2 billion pounds -- nearly a third more than last time.