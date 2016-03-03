MADRID Barcelona set a Spanish record of 35 matches unbeaten in all competitions with a 5-1 win at nine-man Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Thursday helped by a Lionel Messi hat-trick.

The league leaders broke Real Madrid’s 1988/89 undefeated run of 34 games after Ivan Rakitic opened the scoring before Messi's treble and a late Arda Turan strike sealed the points.

