Brighton promoted to Premier League
LONDON Brighton and Hove Albion were promoted to the Premier League after Huddersfield Town were held to a 1-1 draw by Derby County in the Championship on Monday.
MADRID Barcelona set a Spanish record of 35 matches unbeaten in all competitions with a 5-1 win at nine-man Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Thursday helped by a Lionel Messi hat-trick.
The league leaders broke Real Madrid’s 1988/89 undefeated run of 34 games after Ivan Rakitic opened the scoring before Messi's treble and a late Arda Turan strike sealed the points.
LONDON Long-serving Chelsea defender John Terry will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, the English Premier League club said on Monday.